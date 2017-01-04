AVI-SPL Acquires VideoLink

AVI-SPL has acquired VideoLink LLC, provider of broadcasting and production technologies including ReadyCam video studio and EnhancedIP transmission network, with the aim of enhancing its broadcasting and enterprise video capabilities.

Headquartered outside Boston, VideoLink has provided broadcast-quality production solutions to simplify live, on-air appearances for cable and network television organizations worldwide since the company was founded nearly 25 years ago by Doug Weisman and Gina Chudnow. Deploying the same technology, VideoLink has partnered with Fortune 500 and enterprise companies, as well as institutions seeking a wide variety of video services to achieve their marketing and communications goals.

“Recognizing the growing demand for video among global enterprise companies and institutions, strengthening our leading broadcast capabilities to further support our customers’ workplace transformation needs became a top priority,” said AVI-SPL CEO John Zettel. “We are thrilled to combine AVI-SPL’s and VideoLink’s best-in-class broadcasting technology, and bring high-quality video and production to our customers.”

“Combining with AVI-SPL brings tremendous benefits to our customers and our employees, and will rapidly accelerate growth for VideoLink,” said Richard Silton, president and CEO of VideoLink. “Our products and services are highly complementary, and we are excited to now have the access to the resources and market presence that AVI-SPL has built.” Silton has joined AVI-SPL and will continue to lead the VideoLink team.

Doug Weisman, founder of VideoLink commented, “Gina (Chudnow) and I are excited to see this new partnership grow and further enhance the business. We are so grateful for the dedication and creativity of all VideoLink employees; there is no doubt that combining with AVI-SPL provides tremendous growth potential for all parties involved, including our customers.”

G2 Capital Advisors, LLC served as the exclusive advisor to VideoLink on the transaction.