Projectiondesign Launches Projector Auto-Alignment Software Tool

- Making its international debut at ISE 2013, projectiondesign’s extended ProNet.precision version of automatic projector alignment software adds quick and easy set up and precision to multichannel projection systems such as collaboration and visualization rooms.
- The system uses sophisticated computing processing and digital camera capture to instantly calibrate and align projectors according to surrounding architecture.
- “If an integrator is setting up a complex high-resolution multi-channel visualization wall, the ProNet.precision enables digital camera capture and automatic computing to align multi-channel images with a click of a button and within minutes,” said Anders Løkke, marketing director at projectiondesign.
- “Integrators and users will benefit from using ProNet.precision for complex visual projection systems in collaborative working environments with a higher degree of precision and detail, eliminating less fuss and manual labour.”
- The ProNet.precision application is part of projectiondesign’s ProNet software ecosystem that integrates easily with the projectiondesign series of projectors and image processors, with building blocks for planning and design, installation and execution, as well as use and monitoring. The system offers remote control over the internet and local control.