Planar Releases New Clarity Matrix

Planar Systems has unveiled the Clarity Matrix 3D.

The 3D LCD video wall system will be the main attraction at Planar’s ISE booth (#3A82), demonstrating the technology’s advances, including: Stereoscopic Visualization; hassle-free glasses; and a ultra-thin profile.

The Clarity Matrix design features the EasyAxis mounting system and off-board electronics that reduce the install depth to a just 3.6 inches/93 mm.

The Clarity Matrix 3D’s 46-inch LCD panels can be tiled to create large, virtually seamless video walls, ideal for individual or group data visualization, molecular modeling, oil and gas exploration, architectural renderings and broadcast production.

“The Clarity Matrix 3D LCD Video Wall System is changing the way we learn and communicate ideas,” said Jason Leigh of the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Electronic Visualization Library. The university has used Planar 3D technology to create a 20-foot-long, floor-to-ceiling 3D video wall in a teaching and research facility on campus. “All students and faculty need to do is attach a laptop and put on a pair of inexpensive glasses to gain a whole new perspective on the subject matter they’re studying. Sharing and collaborative analysis of images has never been simpler or more enlightening.”

John Dixon, product manager for Planar Systems, said, “Visualization applications in geosciences, simulation, design engineering, and research facilities continue to drive demand for large scale 3D displays. The flexible viewing environment, hassle-free glasses and ultra-shallow footprint of Clarity Matrix 3D video wall make it easier and less expensive to incorporate 3D visualization into scientific labs, control rooms, conference centers, and classrooms.”