AVAD Launches Interactive Audio Product Catalog

AVAD has launched a new Interactive Catalog for audio products. The Audio Edition allows dealers to access videos, spec sheets, tools and other product information through computers, tablets and mobile devices.

The catalog lists extensive details from audio manufacturers such as Artison, AKG, Bose, Crown by Harman, DBX Professional Products, Denon, HEOS by Denon, JBL Professional, Marantz, MartinLogan, Niles, Parasound, Polk, Sonus Faber, Soundcraft, Stealth Acoustics, Sumiko and Sunfire. The catalog includes a large amount of audio and video components for dealers to pair solutions for any need, ranging from a commercial office or hospital to a residential home or hotel.

“The Audio Edition of the Interactive Catalog was created as another tool to provide dealers with access to the information they need to provide end-users with essential solutions for their project,” said Lei Lei Trock, senior marketing manager for AVAD. “The release of the Interactive Catalog’s Video Edition in August was a platform for additional categories of products, with the latest being audio components. We are devoted to providing our dealers to tools to better their businesses, from our Interactive Catalog to our Vendopalooza training events.”

To view the catalogs, visit the webpage.