Cyviz Selects Planar’s Clarity Matrix

Portland, OR--Cyviz has chosen the Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System from Planar Systems for the LCD video walls within Cyviz’s new Collaborative TelePresence (CTP) product portfolio and in its 7,000 square foot flagship technology center in Washington, D.C.

The Cyviz Technology Center (CTC TM) in Washington, D.C., which will have a grand re-opening August 9, showcases their new collaborative telepresence and command and control solutions. The Cyviz CTC incorporates technology from leading audio, video and communications providers, such as Cisco, Planar, Bose, and NVIDIA. Cyviz CTP solutions utilizing Planar’s new Clarity Matrix MX55-L are featured in two of the demonstration spaces.

“We chose only the industry’s top digital display, video, audio and other components for our remodeled showroom – just as we do with our collaborative telepresence solutions,” said Joar Vaage, president and chief executive officer of Cyviz. “We looked at the market, and quickly realized the ultra-slim profile, superior visual performance, reliability and low maintenance of Clarity Matrix made it the best-in-class choice for our top collaborative telepresence solutions.”