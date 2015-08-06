Aurora Multimedia Partners With West Penn Wire on IPBaseT

Aurora Multimedia has formed a partnership with cable leader West Penn Wire. Under the agreement, the company will leverage Aurora Multimedia's IPBaseT technology across its fiber-optic and category 6A/UTP products, providing the reliability and bandwidth needed for supporting today's demanding A/V installations.

Aurora Multimedia's IPBaseT technology combines 4K uncompressed video with zero-latency, seamless switching, videowall and multiviewer modes, digital audio, USB 2.0, Ethernet, and control. Utilizing the bandwidth of a standard 10G copper or fiber network, IPBaseT supports a large, seamless UHD video and audio matrix, and it does so while replacing multiple technologies and products with a single-box, distributed platform.



"Aurora Multimedia's IPBaseT technology was designed to provide fast, reliable, high-quality delivery for streaming, media, or any other data-driven application," said Paul Harris, CEO at Aurora Multimedia. "Through our partnership, we're taking this A/V evolution one step further by certifying West Penn Wire's leading line of fiber-optic and category 6A cabling products. Aurora Multimedia is known for pushing the technology envelope, and this collaboration is only the beginning. We anticipate many more powerful and successful alliances with industry innovators.”



Aurora Multimedia's IPBaseT technology will be featured on West Penn Wire's full line of fiber-optic cables. Constructed with two 50/125µm OM3 fiber-optic and 18/2 power capabilities, the long, plug-and-play assemblies are also equipped with four LC (OM3) connectors (two on each end) in addition to a pulling eye for easy installations. Aurora Multimedia's IPBaseT technology is also engineered into West Penn Wire's Category 6A F/UTP products, offered in both non-plenum and plenum constructions, and are built with 4pr. 23AWG twisted pairs with an overall 100-percent heavy foil shield.