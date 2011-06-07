Technomad Introduces Portable Micro PA

Boston, MA--Technomad is set to introduce a completely weatherproof, all-in-one, self-casing portable PA system for the commercial pro audio market at InfoComm 2011.
- The DragonFly weatherproof, all-in-one, self-casing portable PA system.
- The DragonFly, adapted from Technomad's rugged military technology, is designed for mobile pro audio and staging events that require outstanding audio quality, lightweight portability, quick setup, ease of operation and durable construction for outdoor events. The self-casing, 100-percent weatherproof design fully protects the system components from moisture, dirt, shock and other elements in outdoor environments, supporting everything from ceremonies and parades to sporting events and concerts.
- The inclusion of green, rechargeable and long-lasting battery power, along with a potent audio output, supports mobile audio free of extension cords for crowds of approximately 2,150 in size.
- The DragonFly offers a small form factor for a fully functioning PA unit, sized at 14-1/2-inch by 8-1/4-inch by 1-inch and weighing 28 pounds. It contains two Technomad loudspeakers (expandable to four) and a 200-watt amplifier, and is one of the only portable PA systems to offer an integrated four-input mixer with individual controls.
- The weatherproof design extends to water submergence when in case-mode, providing complete protection in unusually wet weather. The DragonFly floats when in case-mode, with rear controls and screens remaining visible through a clear hatch. The operator can resume making adjustments using the weather-resistant controls once opened in a safer environment.
- "The DragonFly provides high-quality portable sound without worries by eliminating any risk of equipment loss due to quickly developing weather changes at outdoor events," said Rodger von Kries, vice president of Technomad. "The DragonFly is shockingly loud considering its small form factor, and its high-fidelity performance is an ideal upgrade from low-fidelity horn systems. Compact and flexible with advanced battery technology, it advances what is possible in portable PA while delivering Technomad's military-grade reliability and weatherproof construction."
- Other standard features include 16+ user-selectable channels for UHF applications, an integrated wireless microphone, and an expansion bay to support an additional mic and a CD player. Network interfaces for streaming audio to other PA systems or receiving audio over a network via a wireless connection are included. Users can also add a Technomad Schedulon mp3 playback and recording system for instant, manual playback of user-loaded audio; or automatic playback of files (single-, multiple- or repeated-play) through down-to-the-second scheduling.
- The convergence of neo-driver, amplification, and NiMH battery technology supports the compact, lightweight and high-powered portable PA design. The internal NiHM battery comes with a charger for powering up in the field, and the unit operates on 120-240VAC and 12-24VDC power.
- The DragonFly begins shipping on July 1.