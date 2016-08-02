Audix Names Chris Doss VP of Sales and Marketing

Chris Doss (left) with Audix co-founder, Cliff Castle

Audix has appointed Chris Doss as vice president of sales and marketing. He will oversee the sales and marketing department with direct responsibility for the development and implementation of sales, branding, messaging, and market/product development efforts for domestic as well as international markets.

“We are very excited to have Chris join the Audix team,” said Cindy Bigeh, Audix chief financial officer. “His acumen includes a proven track record of excellence in strategic sales and marketing. While Cliff steps out to finally enjoy the retirement milestone, Chris embarks upon his journey with Audix during an exciting period of innovation and growth.”

A 25-year veteran of the music industry, Doss brings deep experience in sales, marketing, operations, and business/product development to Audix.

Prior to joining the company, Doss served as managing director of Monterey Jazz Festival, Monterey, CA. During his tenure the organization received the 2014 Monterey Peninsula chamber of commerce business excellence award and was recognized as the number-one jazz festival in the world in the 2013 and 2014 Jazz Times readers’ poll.

He has also served as the founding marketing executive of AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, TX, consulted on North American entertainment relations and marketing outreach for Gibson Brands, led regional marketing and publicity for Live Nation in the Pacific Northwest, directed business development and marketing for Seattle Center in Seattle, WA, and managed promotion and marketing at Ticketmaster.

“I am honored to join Audix,” Doss said. “Innovation and excellence are present in all of the company’s activities. It is this spirit that has led to an array of award-winning products exceeding industry expectations.”

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Chris at a time when Audix is poised for significant growth in both the pro audio and installed sound markets,” said Cliff Castle, Audix’s co-founder and vice president of sales. “Chris brings the perfect skill set needed to propel Audix to the next level and beyond.”

Doss is a graduate of University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business Executive Leadership Program. He completed studies at Stanford University Nonprofit Management Institute and holds a B.A. from the University of North Texas.