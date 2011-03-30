Milestone AV Group Merges with Da-Lite

Minneapolis, MN--Milestone AV Technologies and Da-Lite Screen Company have initiated a pending merger of the two companies.
- The combined business will have nearly 1,000 employees worldwide and eight major operating locations.
- “We are pleased to announce the combination of these two great companies,” said Scott Gill, CEO of Milestone AV Technologies. “Through the strength of this combination, we will be able to offer a more comprehensive product line to our joint customers, open up new sales channels for our brands, and provide growth opportunities for our employees. We look forward to expanding our reputation for innovative products and market-leading customer service.”
- Milestone, headquartered in Savage, MN, was formed from the merger of Chief Manufacturing and Sanus Systems in 2004. Da-Lite will continue to be based in Warsaw, IN as an operating subsidiary of Milestone, under the leadership of current Da-Lite President Richard Lundin.
- “Da-Lite has a 100-year heritage of product innovation in the AV market,” Lundin said. “Combining Da-Lite and Milestone allows us to continue our commitment to innovation while bringing the benefits and enhanced opportunities of increased global scale to our customers and employees.”
- A definitive merger agreement has been signed, and the transaction is expected to close within the next 30 days.