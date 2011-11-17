Info Retail Taps Jim Stoklosa

Info Retail has hired Jim Stoklosa as director of digital signage and development, a new position, and Michelle Dorminey as project manager.

“We are capitalizing on the knowledge and talent of these two experts to strengthen leadership across our offerings in service design, customer environments, and customer experience,” said Ron Bushman, president, Info Retail.

Stoklosa joins the agency after 15 years developing and marketing digital signage software, hardware, electronics and systems for OEM providers Omnivex, AGN Pro, Richardson Electronics, and Cherry Electrical. He will oversee integration of digital signage into retail strategies for Info Retail clients, advising about equipment and technologies, systems integration, and the analytics and metrics to quantify return on digital investments.

“The digital marketplace is complex—from near field communications like QR codes, through customer smart phones and tablets, to LCD displays and touchscreens,” Stoklosa said. “But shoppers themselves are pulling the retail supply chain into awareness and implementation, and there is great opportunity. I look forward to helping Info Retail clients build and shape in-store environments to empower customers and increase profit.”

Dorminey joins the company after five years as marketing analyst and financial analyst at Porsche Cars North America, and having served as director of finance and marketing at E.M.G. Contractors, an Atlanta-based company she founded while in college which serves the medical and legal industries. Dorminey earned a degree in finance from Georgia State University. At Info Retail, she will advise clients and client teams about making strategic business decisions based on integrating customer experience metrics with financial metrics.

“There are many touchpoints in a customer’s journey,” Dorminey said, “and there can be disconnects between manufacturer, retailer and consumer—especially in digital, mobile and social media where everyone has a voice. What I find interesting is helping people see what’s going on behind the dollars and finding ways for stakeholders to work together.”

Based in Atlanta, Info Retail is a strategy and design agency that helps companies maximize worth in customer environments.