Kramer Introduces VP-790 ProScale Digital Scaler Switcher

Kramer Electronics has introduced the VP-790 ProScale digital scaler/switcher, Kramer's first scaler to incorporate 3G HD-SDI signal processing and genlock capability.

The unit takes one of the inputs, scales, warps and edge-blends the video and outputs the signal to the computer graphics, DVI/HDMI and 3G HD-SDI outputs simultaneously.

With its genlock input and other unique characteristics, the VP-790 is ready to tackle any live event and ideal for use in broadcast video applications, the company says. The unit's HQV (Hollywood Quality Video) scaling engine ensures high image quality. The VP-790 offers the highest quality de-interlacing (with 3:2 & 2:2 pull down), noise reduction, and scaling performance for both standard-definition and high-definition signals.

The VP-790 can accept signals of up to 3Gbps (3G HD−SDI). It is HDTV compatible and HDCP compliant. This product offers multiple aspect ratio selections of full, overscan, underscan, letterbox and panscan. The buil-in ProcAmp includes color, hue, sharpness, noise, contrast, and brightness while the unit's non-volatile memory saves the final settings.

The VP-790's Video Warping feature takes user-generated screen coordinates to match any linear or non-linear surface. Other unique features include picture rotation and edge-blending, that facilitates building large images using multiple projectors by feathering the overlapped edges.The VP−790 features a wide variety of flexible control options: OSD (on−screen display), IR remote, Ethernet and RS−232. Its variety of inputs and outputs including the Genlock input, fully flexible Picture−in−Picture feature, HQV scaling engine and host of advanced image enhancement features make this scaler/switcher an outstanding choice for any live show venue.



The VP−790 is a standard 1U 19” rack mount size and comes with included rack “ears”.The VP−790 is currently in stock and available from Kramer Electronics sales companies around the world.