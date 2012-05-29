Extron XTP CrossPoint Certification Program

Extron Electronics has introduced the XTP CrossPoint Certification program for AV system designers and integrators. The program consists of online and instructor-led training for design and implementation of enterprise-wide digital systems based on Extron’s XTP CrossPoint Systems. XTP CrossPoint is a flexible, reliable signal switching and distribution system for local and remote devices that provides a completely integrated solution for multiple digital and analog formats. Achieving this manufacturer certification is an industry-recognized way to demonstrate acquired expertise related to digital AV applications.

"Since the introduction of digital AV technology, there’s been a need for in-depth training and instruction,” says Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. “The XTP CrossPoint Certification program provides a clear pathway for AV professionals to gain knowledge and experience with Extron digital AV products, and validates that understanding through testing and certification."

Once enrolled in the XTP CrossPoint Certification program, an individual is required to successfully earn a passing score on an online exam for Digital AV Technologies. Study materials are available online to assist with test preparation. Then, the student attends concentrated instructor-led training and, depending on discipline, sits for one of two final exams: XTP CrossPoint Systems for Technicians - XTP-T or XTP CrossPoint Systems for Design Engineers - XTP-E.

