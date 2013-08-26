Old Dominion University 'The Ted' Arena Upgrades to QSC

The multi-purpose Ted Constant Convocation Center at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA, colloquially known as “The Ted,” has undergone a comprehensive upgrade with an end-to-end installed sound system from QSC for its tenth anniversary.
- The audio system overhaul at the arena, which seats 8,639 for basketball games, comprised of two separate QSC WideLine-8 line array systems as well as AcousticDesign Surface Mount and Ceiling Mount loudspeakers powered by PowerLight 3 and CX Series amplifiers, with a Q-Sys Core 500i handling all signal distribution and system processing.
- “We’ve been a longtime supporter of QSC and their product lines,” said Jeff Hathaway, Audio-Visual Systems Designer, who has worked for Onyx AudioVisual of Chesapeake, VA for 20 years. “QSC offered us an integral solution for everything from speakers to amplification to processing, with one vendor for support and system integration. For a large-scale distribution system like this, the DSP, the ability to have I/O in various locations, as well as the amplifier telemetry that it offered, were the driving forces for us choosing Q-Sys.”
- Q-Sys I/O Frames are deployed at three locations in the venue: three in the main equipment room alongside the Core 500i; two in the control room, close to the amplifiers on the catwalk; and one on the first floor, connected via a 650-foot fiber link. “A QSC TSC-8 touch screen in the control room gives the operators system status, master control layout for background music selection in each zone, and hearing impaired selections. All of this is routing through Q-Sys,” said Hathaway.
- Onyx installed a 360-degree WideLine-8 line array system at the center court electronic scoreboard configured with five enclosures on each of the short sides of the court and six enclosures on each of the long sides, a total of 22 cabinets. One challenge, said Hathaway, was that banners flown from the catwalk inhibited uniform coverage of the 16 third-floor suites and some seating in the end zones.
- “So we installed 22 AcousticDesign S82H high-powered 8-inch surface mount speakers approximately 20 to 25 feet out all around that top ring,” he reported. “A single box covers each pair of suites.”
- As The Ted’s full name suggests, the arena is also used for formal gatherings, such as commencement, graduation, and other special events for Old Dominion University as well as graduation ceremonies for community colleges and high schools in Norfolk and Chesapeake. For those situations, Onyx installed a flown left-right WideLine-8 system comprising eight enclosures per hang, each with two WL118sw subwoofers. “The line arrays are on chain motors permanently in the ceiling,” he said. “They have dollies and bags for everything, so the house production crew can take them down should they need the fly space directly over the stage.”
- The sound system renovation also included 60 AccousticDesign Ci52T 5-inch 2-way and 32 C42T 4-inch 2-way ceiling speakers throughout the public access areas. During the building’s original construction, the sound system plans were changed and speakers in certain zones were never installed, Hathaway reports. During this new overhaul, at the request of the venue, Onyx added zoned speakers in the concourses, restrooms, at the five entrances, and in the elevators in order to expand the coverage of game commentary, general announcements and background music. A second TCS-8 touch panel near the first floor I/O Frame provides control of the local speaker zones, including the entrance areas.
- The 24 PowerLight Series and 8 CX Series amplifiers powering the AcousticDesign Ceiling Mount and Surface Mount speakers were installed in three separate locations in order to minimize speaker cable runs. Some of the amps were configured for 70V operation. All of the amplifiers are fitted with DataPorts, allowing continuous monitoring and management through the Q-Sys system.
- Hathaway reports that Onyx delivered and installed an operational system within 30 days of receiving the go-ahead from The Ted, thanks in no small part to QSC’s ability to deliver product quickly. “Together with our rep, Pete Petty at SK MacDonald, QSC was continually updated on the status of the proposal and the desired timeline. QSC assured us of their support and ability to provide the products in the compressed time frame given. They were able to deliver the product in 21 days, and by day 28 we had speakers in the air.”
- Operated by Global Spectrum, an international facility management company based out of Philadelphia, the Ted Constant Convocation Center is recognized as one of the premier mid-sized collegiate venues in the country. The Ted Constant Convocation Center is home to Old Dominion Monarch and Lady Monarch basketball, and plays host to ODU Wrestling matches, a variety of family-oriented events as well as concerts, ODU commencement, career fairs, and lectures.