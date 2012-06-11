FSR Unveils New PoE/USB Charger at InfoComm

- FSR is introducing its new IT-CHRG-P2U PoE to USB charger, a power option for the company’s new WE-IPAD2-SLV iPad enclosure, at InfoComm 2012 in booth N 651. This new charger, an addition to the Company’s IntelliTools accessory line, serves as a power solution for AV professionals relying on iPads for display applications.
- Deriving power from a standard PoE network connection, the new PoE/USB Charger, when used alongside the FSR iPad enclosure, offers single-cable installation. The rear of the iPad enclosure, where the PoE charger sits, offers a symmetrical hole pattern for mounting to a standard 2-gang box, with no electrical drop needed.
- “We are excited to introduce both the iPad enclosure and PoE USB Charger,” says Jan Sandri, president, FSR. “With more and more display options being designed around Apple’s iPad, we are proud to be able to offer our customers these attractive and powerful options. These new cube and wall plate styles, which are debuting at this year’s InfoComm, derive ample power from a standard PoE network connection and do not require PoE+. They can easily be used as an accessory for any iPad version.”
- With the PoE/USB charger, AV professionals can power up their iPads from a PoE-Ethernet drop without the need for AC line power. The small cube can be mounted in a 2-gang wall box behind the FSR iPad wall mount and the PoE/USB charger will operate and charge the iPad supporting Apple’s charging standard. The charging side is rated at 5VDC, 2 amps/10watts.
