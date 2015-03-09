Atlona Introduces 4K AV Switcher with Six Digital and Analog Sources

Expanding its line of multi-format AV switchers for commercial, hospitality, and education use, Atlona introduced the AT-UHD-CLSO-601, a six-input, 4K/UHD @ 30Hz switcher with built-in 4K scaling and mirrored HDBaseT and HDMI outputs. Created for classrooms and meeting rooms, it incorporates four HDMI and two multi-function analog inputs, allowing digital or legacy analog sources, regardless of native resolution, to be used with HDMI displays.

Attributes such as microphone input with phantom power, auto-switching, 100m signal transmission with Power over Ethernet, multiple RS232 ports, balanced analog stereo output, and a web-based GUI for switcher configuration are among its long list of practical and advanced features for commercial integrators and their customers. The new component, part of the largest product launch in Atlona’s history, debuted here today at ISE 2015, Europe’s largest trade expo devoted to commercial and residential AV and electronic systems. Atlona, a Silicon Valley-based company, is exhibiting in Stand 7-P180.

“For systems using a variety of sources located near the switcher, the new AT-UHD-CLSO-601 is going to be a very compelling, very affordable solution,” said Bill Schripsema, CTS, senior project manager at Atlona. “Its advanced integration, mirrored outputs, audio, and remote control features, as well as 4K up-scaling and down-scaling, will help integrators reduce both the complexity and time required for system design and installation.”

According to Schripsema, the web interface for the AT-UHD-CLSO-601 enables EDID management for optimizing video resolution and audio delivery, and allows HDCP management for using the switcher with compliant and non-compliant devices. The switcher, while provided with a handheld IR remote control, can also be controlled via third-party control systems using IP, IR, or RS232 formats.