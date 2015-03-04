Atlona Hires Erica Strickland to Training, Sales

Atlona has hired Erica Strickland to serve as the company’s new training and sales support engineer. Strickland’sresponsibilities will include assisting in the development of the Atlona Academy training program and aiding in the pre-sale application design process as a product specialist.

Erica Strickland

“We are very excited to welcome Erica to the Atlona team,” said Ken Eagle, Atlona’s director of field training and technical sales. “Erica’s experience in training and engineering made her the ideal candidate for this position.”Prior to joining Atlona, Strickland served as training manager for Digital Projection, a projection systems manufacturer, where her territory included North and South America. Prior to taking on the role of training manager, she served as the company’s application engineer. Strickland is based in Atlanta, GA.