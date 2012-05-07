L.A. Angels and Reflect Systems Renew Partnership for “Big A”

Reflect has announced a new multi-year partnership with the Los Angeles Angels to manage all hosted services and oversee the setup and delivery of branded content and advertising to the team’s famous “Big A” digital sign.

Reflect’s signature ReflectView platform will handle all application, server, storage and network infrastructure, giving the Angels organization a flexible plug-and-play solution for peak performance and minimal impact on internal resources.

“The ‘Big A’ is a cherished part of our organization’s history and it serves as an extension of our team, helping us stay connected to all of our wonderful fans. ,” said Angels Chairman, Dennis Kuhl. “We’re very pleased to continue our working relationship with Reflect and are excited about our new found ability to quickly and efficiently import, organize and distribute information on our sign.”

Reflect’s comprehensive rich media solutions will ensure a smooth execution of key program activities, including importing content, creating and assigning playlists, delivering playlists and digital content to media players, and of course, ensuring the content plays on the screen. The 230-foot, 210-ton sign will continue to deliver the advertising and branded and promotional information fans have come to expect. The sign will also continue to be illuminated following every Angels win.

“Our mission at Reflect is to deliver high quality content that is informative and visually compelling so we can garner maximum viewer engagement for our clients,�� said Bill Warren, Chief Executive Officer of Reflect. “The ‘Big A’ sign is a great piece of baseball history and we are honored to work on this project. ReflectView has the power to create uniquely dynamic digital signage and we’re ready to put these capabilities to work for the Angels and their fans.”