ATEN Simplifies Buildouts of Large Scale Displays and Video Walls

ATEN Technology launched its 4K HDMI over IP Extender solution. A 2018 Red Dot Design award recipient, the “VE8950”, consisting of a Receiver (VE8950R) and Transmitter (VE8950T), provides an effective, easy-to-use, and economical digital signage solution. The solution is ideal for large-scale deployments covering hundreds of meters that require multi-display and 4K signal transmission, such as tradeshows, airports, hotel facilities, university campuses, conferences centers, and shopping centers.

“We’re honored to be awarded with a Red Dot Award for innovative product design for our 4K HDMI over IP Extender,” said Holly Garcia, vice president of ATEN Technology, Inc. “The internationally recognized award further validates our continued focus on improving the user experience with all ATEN products, and our overall mission to provide our partners and the end customer with ‘Simply Better Connections’.”

ATEN’s 4K HDMI over IP Extender addresses the challenges that system integrators encounter when implementing AV over IP systems, delivering 4K AV signals with low latency over long distance via a local network of standard gigabit network switches. Key features include lightweight compression with ultra-low latency, scalability and flexibility, video wall support, embedded/de-embedded audio support, and daisy chaining up to 30 units.

“The 4K HDMI over IP Extender is ideal for integrators needing to deliver video content to multiple displays or a video wall, with the flexibility to add displays or more video content in the future,” said YT Liang, product manager at ATEN Technology, Inc. “With so many complex solutions and technology available for video distribution, ATEN offers integrators an easy to implement and configure solution, regardless of their IT knowledge or experience with a customer’s network.”

The 4K HDMI over IP Extender solution includes the Receiver (VE8950R) and Transmitter (VE8950T) for $900 USD each, and is available via ATEN’s channel of distribution and reseller partners.

The solution will be showcased and demoed in ATEN’s booth #SU946CM (upper South Hall) at NAB (April 7-12 in Las Vegas).