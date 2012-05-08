Crestron DigitalMedia Provides Private Network Mode

Crestron announced that DigitalMedia now operates using just one IP address (Private Network Mode).

With private network mode the DigitalMedia switcher uses only one IP address, and all DigitalMedia peripherals, such as receivers and transmitters, are moved off the public network. Private Network Mode significantly streamlines home and organizational infrastructures, conserving IP addresses, reducing costs and simplifying system management and troubleshooting.

“Private network mode drastically simplifies integration with the LAN and other IT infrastructure - whether in a single home or massive corporate campus,” said Crestron VP of Technology, Fred Bargetzi. “Now, all DM peripherals are managed by the switch, and you only need one IP address. All this with virtually zero configuration.”