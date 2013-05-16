Visix Reveals Winners of 6th Annual Expression Awards

Visix, Inc. has revealed the four winners of the company's sixth annual Expression Awards.

The company launched the annual awards in 2008 to recognize the best content designs from end-users of its digital signage software applications.

Over 80 designs were submitted to the online photo contest hosted on the company's Facebook page. The judging committee, comprised of marketing, communications and design specialists, have given three Judges' Awards to organizations who excelled in technical design, creativity and communications effectiveness. Online voters chose the People's Choice winner:

· Judges' Award: Anadarko, Bring Your Kids to Work Day

· Judges' Award: Anadarko, Anadarko Encourages Employees to Vote

· Judges' Award: First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem, Service Times

· People's Choice: Mountain Empire Community College, Happy Holidays

"We are excited by the quality of entries we received this year," said Debbie DeWitt, Marketing Communications Manager for Visix. "We're thrilled to see a true understanding of digital signage design principles from our customers. The array of clever graphics combined with calls to action is impressive. I applaud all of our winners and entrants and thank them for participating in the awards and strengthening our community."

Expression Award winners will receive:

· An Apple iPad

· A mounted, personalized Expression Award

· Recognition in Visix's e-newsletter and press release announcing winners

· Winning entry featured on Visix websites and Facebook page

· Use of the official Expression Award winner logo

The Expression Awards are part of Visix's ongoing strategy to bring AxisTV software users together, to spotlight creative abilities and system management skills, and to recognize Visix customers for their contributions in the field of visual communications.