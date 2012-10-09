DSF and BUNN Present “Update and Outlook for Ad-based Networks” Webinar

The Digital Signage Federation and The BUNN Company will present, “Update and Outlook for Ad-based Networks” on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 2pm EDT. The event is the sixth webcast installment in the 12-month series targeting digital out-of-home and place-based network operators. Presented by Lyle Bunn, this hour-long session will offer an executive summary of two mid-October events of ad agencies, brands, investors, and other industry stakeholders.

The Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) Digital Media Summit and the Strategy Institute Investors Conference events in New York will offer insights into the status and outlook for advertising supported digital place-based networks. Those who are unable to physically attend these two important events will have a chance to learn about the key elements of over 20 presentations and how these insights fit together.

Those who attend the free webcast will gain:

•The perspectives of industry leaders who presented at these events.

•Insights into the state of the industry and trends to watch going forward.

•Current challenges and “best practices” solutions.

•Practical advice to mitigate and manage risk while maximizing success.

•Better understanding of Ad-based Network Management issues and approaches.