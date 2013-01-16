Kramer and Women in AV Launch Monthly Webinars

Kramer Electronics, Inc. a global provider in audio and video signal management products, will sponsor monthly webinars in partnership with the Women in AV (WAVE) organization to educate, support and inspire women in the AV industry.

Experts will cover a range of interests for women; including career advancement, mentoring, personal presence, and cutting edge technical topics such as digital to analog conversion and AV/IT convergence.

"The Women in AV (WAVE) are thrilled and honored to partner with Kramer Electronics in delivering a monthly webinar series for the women in our industry," said founder Jennifer H. Willard. "As females in a male-dominated industry, we can never have enough opportunities to come together in the spirit of learning and helping each other further our careers. This webinar series directly supports our core mission to promote the growth and performance of women by empowering women to feel recognized, respected, productive, and important to the AV industry. With the breadth of Kramer's experience and expertise in providing industry leading technical training and education, we look forward to delivering relevant and critical content throughout the year."

"At Kramer Electronics we believe whole-heartedly in education," said Malissa Dillman, training and education manager at Kramer Electronics USA. "We are on a mission to teach to as many people as possible the newest technologies and principles all Pro AV professionals should know in order to best design, sell, and install profitable digital AV systems in today's market. Partnering with WAVE to help us accomplish this goal is a tremendous privilege. WAVE is one of the most active and most important groups in the AV market today."

Clint Hoffman, vice president of marketing at Kramer USA, added, "We are so proud of what WAVE is accomplishing, and we also are proud that our training and education manager, Malissa Dillman, is one of InfoComm's two winners of the 2012 'Women in AV award' and an active member of WAVE."

The webinars will be held the last Friday of every month from 3-4 p.m. EST, and each session will be recorded for on-demand playback. The kick-off webinar will be held Friday, January 25, 2013 and will provide an overview of the series, while seeking input from attendees on the topics and areas women are most interested in receiving expert advice and guidance on in future webinars.