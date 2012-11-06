NVerzion Adds Mission-Critical Interfaces to NCompass

NVerzion has added a new series of mission-critical interfaces to enhance its NCompass ingest manager.

By increasing the number of content delivery systems broadcasters can support, the standalone software solution enables operators to manage the processing and playout of file-based content more efficiently, according to the company.

"As the broadcast industry continues to migrate to file-based workflows — and deliver a growing number of video and audio files from a wide range of content delivery systems — file management, workflow, and compatibility become issues," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing, NVerzion. "NCompass is designed to streamline the broadcast workflow by taking content directly from providers to the on-air video server. This latest enhancement significantly expands the number of content delivery systems a broadcaster can support from a unified user interface, further maximizing operational efficiencies and cost savings."

NCompass now supports an even more comprehensive range of content delivery systems, including Pathfire, PitchBlue, Centaur, On The Spot Media, SpotGenie, Extreme Reach, DG Systems, HULA MX, and MediaMover. The MediaMover interface is a specialized delivery tool designed to manage and migrate locally produced promos, teasers, and commercials from an edit bay to the on-air video server. Utilizing the highly scalable, file-based ingest system, operators can simultaneously monitor multiple content delivery systems and deliver content from the source device to configurable destinations — such as Harmonic and Telestream transcoding solutions — as well as directly to the video server. The NCompass software package can include NVerzion's high-performance transcoding platform, packaged with Harmonic transcoding software, and easily interfaces with any video server, transcoder, or archive system.