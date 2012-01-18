PRI Releases Q4 2011 Digital Signage Index

Chicago, IL--The PRI-DSF North American Digital Signage Index covering Q3 2011 decreased by 1.05 percent, but survey participants continue to be optimistic about industry growth in the next three-to-six months.

The Current DS Index declined by 1.05 percent, following a strong 5.08 percent increase in the previous quarter. The Current DS Index underperformed second quarter GDP growth of 2.0 percent.

The Near-Term DS Index, an indicator of future business/industry activity, showed an 11.32 percent increase in sentiment. This is down slightly from the 11.48 percent increase in the Near-Term DS Index last quarter.

PRI director and research fellow Steven Keith Platt said, "The Near-Term DS Index is essentially flat with the level seen in the first quarter of 2010, and off by 4.16 percent versus the third quarter of 2010. Though some firms seem overly optimistic about a recovery, we look for 2012 to be a stronger year for the industry."

This issue of the North American Digital Signage Index marks the beginning of an affiliation between Platt Retail Institute and the Digital Signage Federation(r). DSF Chairman Alan C. Brawn said, "There is no better way to demonstrate our continuing dedication to serving our membership and the industry than by providing recognized industry intelligence and research that can be used by our constituency to make informed business decisions that can positively impact their future activities." DSF members will receive the quarterly NADSI report as a membership benefit.

The complete Q4 2011 North American Digital Signage Index is available for $95 from the PRI Resource Library. The report includes 30 charts and graphs, and thorough commentary about industry trends.