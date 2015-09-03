AQAV Certified Quality Designer Program Aims to Help AV Professionals

AQAV, an organization dedicated to improving the operational art of designing and installing audio visual technology, is launching its AQAV Certification program to help professionals deliver zero-defect AV systems.

According to the group, as engineered audio visual systems continue to become more complex and difficult to integrate, focusing on the quality management of these systems, and of those who design and install them, can benefit the AV industry and all of its stakeholders — including clients and users of AV technology, AV designers and installers, equipment manufacturers, related construction and architectural firms, and the environment.



The Certified Quality Designer Course focuses on:

Quality Principles and definitionsFundamentals of auditing AV

Working within a QMS (Quality Management System)

Contract ReviewClient performance checklist

AV metrics

AV CalculationsDesign review/engineering review

The Design Review Report

Practicum

Examination and Registration

CQD prerequisites include InfoComm CTS-D or four years in the design of engineered audio visual systems. The course is a three-day workshop with breakfast and lunch included. Completion of the course will earn the attendee 24 CTS, CTS-D, or CTS-I InfoComm RUs.

For more information, please contact Malissa Dillman at 770-570-8538 or mdillman@kramerus.com.