AptoVision to Partner with NETGEAR at InfoComm to Demonstrate BlueRiver NT+ Solution

- AptoVision has partnered with NETGEAR to demonstrate AptoVision’s BlueRiver NT+ technology, featuring its singular 4K/UHD video bandwidth and distribution capabilities, using off-the-shelf NETGEAR ProSAFE switches at InfoComm booth, N235.
- All BlueRiver NT+ demonstrations, which will illustrate how it can extend uncompressed 4K video over fiber or Cat-x cable with zero frame latency, will employ NETGEAR’s new ProSAFE M4300 10G Ethernet switch.
- “BlueRiver technology enables NETGEAR to expand into the AV channel by using our long-established strengths in IP networks and without compromising our commitment to adhere to ethernet standards,” said said Richard Jonker, NETGEAR’s vice president SMB product line management. “Our 10G switches are a perfect solution for BlueRiver-equipped devices. The proliferation of AV-over-IP applications at companies where we already have relationships creates a new and expanding market for NETGEAR.”
- “AptoVision is pleased to partner with NETGEAR, a trusted market-leading supplier of 10G switches,” said Kamran Ahmed, co-founder and CEO of AptoVision. “NETGEAR shares our vision of the ‘Internet of Everything’ and the inevitable dominance of IP standards for 4K video distribution and processing.”
- By using existing ethernet infrastructure, standards, and protocols, AptoVision’s BlueRiver technology enables AV integrators to distribute and manage uncompressed 4K video distribution over networks using a standard 10G ethernet switch without the traditional complexity and expense of custom-built proprietary AV switcher solutions. In addition, BlueRiver delivers a 50 to 80 percent reduction in AV system costs over any other comparable AV solution, according to the company.
- The NETGEAR M4300 Managed Switch Series delivers cost-effective services for mid-enterprise edge and SMB core deployments. These 10G models can stack with 1G models to enable spine and leaf line-rate stacking topologies. Non-stop forwarding (NSF) virtual chassis architectures provide advanced High Availability (HA) with hitless failover across the stack. Dual redundant, modular power supplies equipping full width models contribute to business continuity management.