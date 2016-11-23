AptoVision Releases BlueRiver API

AptoVision has released BlueRiver API, a complete application programming interface that lets developers harness all the features of AptoVision’s BlueRiver NT+ Series of AV-over-IP chipsets, which transport uncompressed, zero-latency Ultra HD/4K HDR over ethernet.

BlueRiver API and the full BlueRiver NT+ Series of AV signal distribution chipsets will be presented at ISE 2017 (Amsterdam, February 7–10) on stand 12-H55.

“As with any comprehensive, well-designed application programming interface, BlueRiver API provides a set of simple subroutine definitions, protocols, and tools that control complex tasks to make it easier for developers to program their applications,” said Justin Kennington, strategic and technical marketing director at AptoVision. “No longer are development schedules bogged down with months of custom firmware coding and tuning. Product developers can focus on creating the perfect user interfaces and AV management tools for their targeted market segments in education, healthcare, enterprise, entertainment, hospitality, retail, houses of worship, government, military, industrial, and security—wherever the need for uncompromised zero-latency 4K video arises.”

The building blocks in BlueRiver API include interfaces to control upscaling to 4K, downscaling, aspect ratio management, frame rate conversion, chroma sample conversion, video wall processing, image compositing, audio downmixing, video routing, independent audio routing, multicast IGMP management, and much more.