AptoVision Names Justin Kennington Director of Strategic and Technical Marketing

AptoVision has named Justin Kennington director of strategic and technical marketing. In his new post, Kennington will be responsible for identifying opportunities to commercialize AptoVision’s ground-breaking AV over IP technology and BlueRiver chipsets, as well as to serve as an evangelist to rally support around this new paradigm.

Kennington, previously the technology manager of DigitalMedia at Crestron, has been recognized as an influential technologist in professional AV. In 2014, he received InfoComm’s Young AV Professional of The Year Award, primarily for his role with DigitalMedia in advancing the Pro-AV industry’s transition to digital AV. More recently, he has been recognized by Infocomm International for his distinguished talent and contributions to the global audiovisual industry. Prior to Crestron, Kennington was a hardware engineer at Google. He shares two patents, the “Connection Aware Power Control of Network Displays” and a “Command Processor for a Data Storage Device.”

“It speaks volumes to our industry that Justin has joined AptoVision,“ said Kamran Ahmed, AptoVision CEO and co-founder. “I’m not sure there’s anyone who’s now more closely identified with the advancement of digital video connectivity in pro AV than Justin. His coming aboard is a tremendous endorsement of our techonlogy and great coup for the company. We’re adding a proven leader to our management team.”

“In the past 10 years, the industry has made an inevitable transition from analog to digital distribution systems,” said Kennington. “The magnitude of that shift was nothing in comparison to the shift we are now undergoing – from old-fashioned point to point matrix switching to distribution via standardized Ethernet infrastructure. With the most advanced AV technology in this space, AptoVision is leading this disruptive shift and I am proud to be a member of the team."

Kennington is a member of IEEE and graduated from Rice University with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering. He has relocated from New York City to Montreal for this new position.