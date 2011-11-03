CMO Council Recognizes MediaTile HumanKiosk

MediaTile, provider of 3G and 4G cloud-based digital signage solutions, has announced that its HumanKiosk Solution, powered by the company’s MediaCast Video Presence system, has been recognized by the CMO’s Council recently released research on how brands and retailers can “localize to optimize sales channel effectiveness” as an emerging technology solution. The HumanKiosk solution revolutionizes in-field customer service for point-of-sale or point-of-service environments by combining the capabilities of interactive digital signage with on-demand, virtual experts and face-to-face interaction. With this solution, marketers can humanize their brand interaction, improve the customer experience, and deliver their messages with absolute control and precision.

“The HumanKiosk solution is a perfect fit for today’s innovative brands and businesses seeking to localize their marketing efforts by connecting directly with consumers where and when they are making a considered purchase decision,” said Donovan Neale-May, Executive Director of the CMO Council. “The CMO Council’s research, compiled from more than 300 member interactions across leading industry sectors, indicates that brands are moving to more targeted, personalized, interactive and measureable forms of local engagement – and the HumanKiosk does just that.”

In its latest detailed study – “Localize to Optimize Sales Channel Effectiveness”, released on October 31, 2011, the CMO Council reveals that 86% percent of national marketers surveyed intended to look for better ways to modify, adapt and localize their marketing content, messaging and prospect engagement practices. Highlighted in this research report were the “preferred” marketing mediums to achieve ‘localization’, which include interactive digital signage along with electronic messaging, and social networks over broadcast television, local magazines and other traditional B2C communications. The HumanKiosk was recognized as an emerging technology solution by the CMO Council as a solution that facilitates the transformation to B2Me engagement (also referred to as C2B, consumer to business, communication).

The HumanKiosk Solution attracts, influences, and engages consumers in dynamic new ways. In a familiar, but oversized, smartphone and tablet-like format, it attracts consumers to scheduled and dynamically-generated media and engages with interactive touch-based digital promotions. The breakthrough in personalized service is achieved through MediaCast Video Presence. At the touch of an on-screen button, consumers can instantly enter a two-way, high-definition, face-to-face conversation with a highly-trained remote expert agent. These remote experts are available on-demand, and are automatically matched with the consumer’s on-screen selections, which might include product, specific features, services, or language.

“We are very excited that the CMO Council has recognized our HumanKiosk Solution as an emerging technology that can equip and enable businesses to deliver localized marketing with personal interaction,” said Simon Wilson, CEO of the MediaTile Company. “Powered by the cloud-based MediaCast Video Presence system, the HumanKiosk is an elegant, all-in-one solution that enables brands to deliver a new level of customer experience without the traditionally high costs and complexities associated with telepresence, site-based networked kiosks, or other cumbersome technologies.”

About the CMO Council:

The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council is dedicated to high-level knowledge exchange, thought leadership and personal relationship building among senior corporate marketing leaders and brand decision-makers across a wide-range of global industries. The CMO Council's 6,000 members control more than $300 billion in aggregated annual marketing expenditures and run complex, distributed marketing and sales operations worldwide. In total, the CMO Council and its strategic interest communities include over 20,000 global executives in 110 countries covering multiple industries, segments and markets. Regional chapters and advisory boards are active in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The Council's strategic interest groups include the Coalition to Leverage and Optimize Sales Effectiveness (CLOSE), LoyaltyLeaders.org, Marketing Supply Chain Institute, Customer Experience Board, Market Sense-Ability Center, Digital Marketing Performance Institute, GeoBranding Center, and the Forum to Advance the Mobile Experience (FAME). More information on the CMO Council is available at www.cmocouncil.org