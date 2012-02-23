NSCA Reveals Conference Sponsors

Cedar Rapids, IA--The NSCA Business & Leadership Conference Committee has revealed a growing list of industry leaders sponsoring the industry-specific business management conference to be held in Dallas, TX March 1-3.

More than 200 representatives of the industry will gather in less than a month to discuss the rapid speed of conducting business in today’s competitive environment.

“Cisco applauds NCSA’s efforts to bring together top business owners and leaders to discuss today’s most important topics in the systems integration industry during these crucial transitional times,” said Paul Depperschmidt, CTS, Cisco Systems Global AV Integration Market Development. “Having attended this conference for multiple years, the topics, best-practice seminars and networking opportunities have always proven to be exceptional.”

Long-time supporter of the event, host sponsor, Atlas Sound/IED, as well as co-host and media sponsor, Systems Contractor News, return once again. Additionally, PSA Security Network and USAV Group have endorsed the event.

Sponsors of the 2011 NSCA Business & Leadership Conference include:

Platinum Sponsors: AMX; BIAMP Systems; Chief Manufacturing; InfoComm International; Shure Incorporated; and West Penn Wire.

Gold Sponsors: Bosch Communications Systems; Cisco; FSR, Inc.; Rauland-Borg Corporation; SurgeX; Synnex Professional AV; and Tannoy.

Item Sponsor: Bose Corporation; Herman Procurement & Logistics; and Solutions360.

Integration Supporter: Kramer Electronics; Listen Technology; Magenta Research; Meyer Sound; Stealth Acoustics; and Cooper Notification.

“We have an outstanding network of organizations that understand the value and need to support an integral part of the electronic systems channel,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. “Our sponsors allow us to continually provide the only leadership conference many of our industry leaders attend due to the high quality of speakers and take-away content that can be applied the next day.”

The conference will be held at the Four Seasons Las Colinas with a discounted hotel rate of $139/night. Registration for the NSCA Business & Leadership Conference is still available. For more information or to register, visit nsca.org/blc or call 800.446.6722.