Premier Mounts Shipping Short-Throw Projector Mounts

Anaheim, CA--Premier Mounts is now shipping the EST100 and EST200, its latest slim-line short-throw projector wall mounts.
- Each mount fits most projectors weighing up to 25 lbs, and includes a universal projector mount that comes with leveling barrels and LockIt security hardware.
- The EST100 is a single stud short-throw projector wall mount that can hold projectors up to 25 lbs. The included universal projector mount allows installers to place the projector anywhere along the arm thanks to the sliding plate, which can be tightened using a small screw to provide stability. The mount's Radial Glide feature adds up to 6 degrees of smooth adjustment in any direction. The mounting arm also has cable routing cutouts for managing signal and power cables, which can be sealed with a cover plate for a slick look.
- The EST200 offers a dual stud wall plate which provides options for mounting on 12-inch to 16-inch studs. It has built-in lateral shift for positioning the mounting arm precisely where it is needed post-installation. Like the EST100, this short-throw projector wall mount also features Radial Glide for smooth pitch and roll of 6 degrees in any direction, as well as cable management through the mounting arm. A short-throw projector can be placed anywhere along the arm for various screen sizes. The EST200 fits most ultra-short and short-throw projectors up to 25 lbs. and includes a universal mount that features leveling barrels as well as a LockIt security system.
- The MSRP for EST100 is $265 and for the EST200 is $300.