RGB Adds Adapter for Dual-Link on MediaWall and SuperView

RGB Spectrum has introduced a new adapter to enables dual-link inputs on MediaWall and SuperView.



According to the company, Dual-link signals are being used in more and more installations thanks to the format's ability to carry higher resolutions, faster refresh rates and pixel depths greater than 24 bits. Unlike alternatives which downsample dual-link signals to single-link, thus impacting the quality of the image, this device offers the advantage of full resolution dual-link signals throughout the entire video chain, RGB says. The dual-link option offers up to four channels of DVI dual-link scaling and dual-link to single-link conversion. In addition, HDCP support accommodates content-protected DVI and HDMI signals, including embedded audio passthrough.

The new adapter splits the high resolution DVI signal into two single-link DVI signals for recombining in the videowall or multiviewer processor. This allows the display of the original signal in its native resolution. If required, the dual-link source can be scaled to fit a larger video wall.