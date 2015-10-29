Analog Way’s NeXtage 16 Brings Flexibility to Scottish Exhibition and Conference Center

The Scottish Exhibition and Conference Center (SECC) located in Glasgow, Scotland, provides a wide range of conference, exhibition, and concert facilities. Recently, the SECC updated its most commonly used venue, the Lomond Auditorium, which 624 seats for events and conferences.

As part of the project, the SECC installed Analog Way’s NeXtage 16 presentation mixer with soft-edge blending capabilities to serve the 12x4m projection screen fed by four Christie 8K projectors.



“The plan was to give clients lots of flexibility," said Tony Edwards, technical manager at the SECC. "We want our clients to have unfettered access to all aspects of the boardroom, including all audiovisual tools. It is also a means of being ahead of competition in terms of what we provide as audiovisual. We compete with several other conference centers, so we have to provide a better facility than the others.”



In terms of application, the NeXtage 16 is used to do soft-edge blending projections and to create PIPs. Controlled through the Web RCS, Analog Way’s user-friendly graphic interface, the NeXtage 16 is operated by external technicians.



“We wanted something easy for technicians to make live changes such as the top layer, the background, and so on," said Edwards. "The NeXtage 16 allows these changes to be made while the conference is occurring and enables us to make these adjustments without the audience even knowing it. It’s very difficult to do that with other products. It also provides better processing in terms of image quality and numbers of layers.”