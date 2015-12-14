Analog Way to Exhibit VIO 4K Converter at ISE

Analog Way plans to exhibit the new VIO 4K at ISE 2016, from February 9-12 in booth #1-N32. The VIO 4K is a multi-format converter designed for digital connectivity.

VIO 4K, by Analog WayThe VIO 4K is a multi-format converter designed to offer the latest generation of digital connectivity, adapted to the highest resolution formats. Natively equipped with 7 inputs, VIO 4K enables the conversion of a multitude of signals including: Dual-Link DVI, DisplayPort, HDMI, 6G-SDI, Optical, and universal analog, into an impressive array of output signal formats up to 4K 30Hz 4:4:4. Thanks to symmetrical input and output plugs (anything in, anything out), VIO 4K ensures high-end cross-conversion.

VIO 4K was designed and built to be versatile. It includes two slots for optional cards for video processing that can handle formats up to 4K 60Hz 4:4:4, and another slot for optional audio card with XLR plugs. In all, VIO 4K features 9 inputs and 3 outputs. Any card added is independent and has its own processing. For easier product maintenance and reliability, DVI plugs are located on simple, independent cards.

Adapted for non-standard signal management, notably for LED walls, VIO 4K offers some uncommon features and functionalities. The Dual/Tri output mode enables association of a single source to three outputs and to independently modify formats, aspect ratio, the Area Of Interest (AOI), etc. The rotation feature allows output rotation for portrait vs landscape displays at 0°, 90°, 180° and 270° per output. The management capabilities of the AOI and unlimited layer resizing capabilities allows precise sizing of a source to fit odd resolution displays.

VIO 4K can be controlled directly from the front panel, thanks to a large 3.5’ TFT color screen offering live visualization of sources. A Web Server is also available to control VIO 4K through Ethernet and USB plugs. This solution offers a complete graphic interface. Using either the front panel or the software, operators can visualize live sources to further assist in basic operations.