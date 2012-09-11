Control4 Presents Inaugural Commercial Awards

Control4 has introduced new award categories in the commercial space, recognizing dealers that have utilized Control4 automation solutions to simplify business operations and enhance profitability in sports bars, restaurants, professional offices, boardrooms and more.

"We are pleased to add the new award category of Best Commercial Project to our annual Control4 Dealer Awards. The commercial sector of our business has dramatically increased in recent years, and the TopGolf project is an excellent example of the quality projects our dealers are installing in the commercial space," said Jim Arnold, senior vice president of sales for Control4.

The inaugural award for Best Commercial Project was presented to Diem Digital Interiors for the TopGolf facility in Allen, TX. TopGolf, which stands for Target Oriented Practice Golf, is a 65,000-square-foot complex outfitted with a simulated driving range and microchip-embedded golf balls which allow guests to track their score, attracting golfers and non-golfers alike. TopGolf investors approached Diem Digital Interiors to outfit the entire facility with a Control4 system that would fit the complexity of the space.

"This technology has given us the ability to wow potential corporate clients by demonstrating that our AV solutions are as technologically advanced as our state-of-the-art gaming system," said Robb Sidebottom, TopGolf's national director of sales.

John Dorsey, president of Diem Digital Interiors, is satisfied with the result. "I am proud of our team's Control4 design and we're elated to have played a part in creating TopGolf's premier facility."

The following dealers were also recognized with Regional Commercial Project Awards:

• Audio Video Intelligence - Northeast (Project: Evolution Sports Performance)

• Bethesda Systems - Southeast (Project: Meridian at Mount Vernon Triangle)

• Integrysis - Central (Project: Ritz Carlton Residences, Chicago, Magnificent Mile)

• Soho Shop - Midwest (Project: Dermatology Laser & Vein Specialists of the Carolinas - Dr. Munavalli's Office)

• Global Technologies - Northwest (Project: Shoot 360)

• Data 4 Integrated Systems - Canada (Project: The Cardel Theater - Calgary)

For more information on the winners, visit control4.com/dealer-awards.