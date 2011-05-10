Hiperwall Selects Brawn for Reseller Program

Irvine, CA--Hiperwall has selected Brawn Consulting to strengthen the company's reseller program to help resellers provide their customers with a better experience in researching, purchasing, installing and using a Hiperwall video wall.

Brawn Consulting has more than half a century of pro AV experience with companies such as Samsung Electronics and other commercial AV manufacturers and system integrators. Alan Brawn, founder of Brawn Consulting, is the recipient of many industry awards and is a director of ISF Commercial, a senior faculty member of InfoComm, and vice chairman of the Digital Signage Federation.

"We recognize that our dealers want and need a complete reseller program from us," said Hiperwall CEO Jeff Greenberg. "We want our dealers to be well equipped to fully realize the breadth of what they can accomplish with video walls when they have all the resources to meet their needs. Brawn will help us re-design our reseller program to educate, guide and support our dealers, to educate, guide and support their customers through the entire video wall purchasing process."

"Our goal is to provide Hiperwall an industry leading reseller program with best practices in the area of sales, management, technical training and services in seeking a proven path to success," said Jonathan Brawn, a principal at Brawn Consulting. "We are pleased to be named Hiperwall's partner and look forward to growing and enabling their reseller base to more effectively market, sell and support Hiperwall's technology."

The Hiperwall software solution is hardware agnostic and requires only ordinary PCs, ordinary monitors and an ordinary Ethernet network. The system displays still images up to 1GB resolution or larger in displaying HD movies, live HD video streams and PC applications, turning a bank of monitors into an ultra-high resolution video wall. Multiple feeds can be displayed on the wall simultaneously and users can reposition and resize each feed. Each feed can be scaled up for viewing on several monitors or the entire wall instantly depending upon the user's discretion.

"We've been a service-focused company from the start," said Greenberg. "By adding Brawn to our team, we're hoping to grow relationships with our dealers so that they can consider us a part of their Pro AV team instead of just a product vendor. We believe Brawn will validate our commitment to supporting and partnering with our resellers."