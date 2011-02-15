Lyle Bunn New Whitepaper on Content

A major new industry whitepaper focused on dynamic media “Content” is now available from independent industry consultant and educator Lyle Bunn. The 40-page paper titled “The CONTENT of Dynamic Place-based Media - The rise of the “Content is King” Monarchy” is made available from Lyle Bunn, one of the Digital Signage industry’s best-informed practitioners and educators free for download at www.LyleBunn.com - Resources (no sponsors and no registration required).

This whitepaper is a comprehensive profile of “content” practices in 23 chapters covering virtually every major element of “content” including for example, the context of content in delivering the value of dynamic media, the size of the content segment, content costs, standards of practice, composition guidelines and critical success factors. It also points to current and emerging providers of content and lists the awards, publications and education available that advance best practices.

This whitepaper is a must-read for everyone involved in the design, supply, operation and use of digital signage and dynamic place-based media. Content providers, network administrators, ad sales personnel, brand managers, communicators, marketers and ad agencies will in particular benefit.



“Dynamic place-based media has been succeeding despite a needed focus on improving the “content” that delivers its benefits” said Bunn, adding “this paper is intended to define a baseline for conduct related to content, and establish a clear vantage point to broadly improve this aspect of digital signage application”. Download the whitepaper (no cost or registration required) from www.LyleBunn.com under “Resources”

