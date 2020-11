NewBay Media and InfoComm have partnered to host Digital Signage 2010, a complimentary, innovative virtual conference for digital signage professionals. It will be conducted exclusively online, and is free of charge to all attendees. If it’s happening in the digital signage industry, it’s covered here, from the comfort of your home or office! Reserve your free spot today.

Visit digitalsignage2010.com for more information and to register for this free event.