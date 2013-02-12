NAB Sneak Preview from Haivision and Visionary Solutions

- At the 2013 NAB Show, Haivision will introduce new solutions that allow users to capture, manage, and publish media content to Internet audiences.
- These new solutions are coupled with Haivision's encoding (Makito) and cloud transcoding (KulaByte) technologies, along with new Internet transport technologies. Haivision will also debut the Makito X series, the company's next generation, high-definition, H.264 encoding platform with dual-channel HD encoding capabilities.
- With these new solutions, Haivision says that it brings together performance streaming technology with on-premise and cloud-based media management systems. Anchored by the HD H.264 encoding technology, including the new Makito X series, Haivision offers end-to-end workflow solutions for enterprise IPTV, secure channel monitoring, multichannel recording, and media management both on-premise and in the cloud.
- At the 2013 NAB Show, Visionary Solutions, Inc. (VSI) will showcase the latest advancements in its comprehensive portfolio of IPTV and Internet encoding products, designed to support a wide variety of applications. VSI will demonstrate a brand new decoder as well as showcase PackeTV Mobile, an HTTP-based media streaming solution that simplifies multiscreen video delivery. Also at the booth will be a new VSI bundle that combines PackeTV Mobile with the company's flagship AVN encoders.
- VSI has stated that it will also preview its new SDI (3G/HD/SD) and HDMI output professional decoder—the D1000. Capable of full 1080p60, the D1000 bridges the gap between expensive IRDs and consumer STBs. The D1000 will fit into the same chassis systems (MPP1700 and MPP200) as all other VSI blade encoders.