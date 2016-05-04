Ametek Promotes New Director, Business Manager



Dave Perrotta, director, business manager, Ametek

Ametek Electronic Systems Protection has named Dave Perrotta as director and business manager for the organization. In this role, Perrotta will be responsible for the entire Ametek organization and report directly to George Ardolino, vice president and business unit manager for Ametek Solidstate Controls.

Since joining the company in 2004, Perrotta has served as director of operations and R&D. He led significant technological research and development projects to incorporate diagnostic intelligence and predictive maintenance solutions into the company’s product line. In 2009, he spearheaded the acquisition of the SurgeX brand. In 2015, he streamlined the company’s manufacturing capabilities to achieve ISO 9001 certification. He was also involved in the development of more than 30 technology patents.

“Dave’s leadership, strategic thinking, and industry acumen over the past decade have proven his ability to lead Ametek Electronic Systems Protection to new heights,” said Ardolino. “His background in business, combined with his operations management experience, provides him with valuable, multifaceted insight into the industry. I am confident that he will excel in his new role.”

Perrotta holds a master of business administration degree from Baker College and a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.