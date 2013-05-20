NanoLumens Taps Bortles VP Global Channel Sales

NanoLumens will unveil a new and larger exhibit at InfoComm 2013 and introduce an expanded channel sales and marketing program led by technology industry veteran Rick Bortles, who has just joined the company in the newly created position of vice president of global channel sales.

Rick Bortles, Vice President of Global Channel Sales, NanoLumens



“Over the last 12 months we have experienced interest from all types of commercial AV integrators who want to integrate NanoLumens displays into their system solutions,” NanoLumens president and CEO Rick Cope said. “In order to maximize our management of this market, we will be introducing at InfoComm 2013 an expanded systems integration sales, education, and support program that is dedicated to meeting the needs of a select group of distributors, representing different market segments and geographic regions. To lead this effort, I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Bortles to the newly created position of vice president of global channel sales.”

Reporting directly to NanoLumens Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Brad Childress, Rick Bortles assumes immediate responsibility for the development and implementation of all NanoLumens systems integration sales, training, and support programs around the world. “Our goal is to have a comprehensive channel program in place by the end of the third quarter,” Childress said. “Rick is exactly the person we need to create an engaged network of select commercial AV integrators, value added digital signage software solutions partners, and key AV consultants. He will provide the sales, training, and support this network requires to perform at the highest possible level. Rick is a growth centric sales leader that helped to build a sales and service company with over 15,000 OEM's across North America, Europe, Japan and Asia. He is going to make a major contribution to the future success of NanoLumens.”

Rick Bortles brings nearly 30 years of senior sales and executive leadership in the technology industry to NanoLumens, including serving for 22 years as President and CEO of ELCOM Inc., a leading semiconductor sales firm, and Southeast Regional Sales Manager at Sprague Semiconductor. Bortles was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1981.