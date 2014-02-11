SYNNEX Reveals 2014 Secret Sauce Roadshow Dates

Over the past three years, SYNNEX Corporation has seen growing demand for events that offer a new or accelerated path to market for technology-vendor partners, and new profit opportunities for reseller customers.

SYNNEX's Secret Sauce Roadshows continue with more dates, cities and formats for 2014. The events are designed to help customers and vendors set themselves apart from competition with a special recipe for success.

Each event features an exclusive presentation from SYNNEX and presentations from top SYNNEX vendors. Roadshows are free to attend and include a fun, casual opportunity to network with SYNNEX executives and vendor executives and reps such as a golf outing, dinner, or professional sporting event.

SYNNEX Secret Sauce Roadshows are appropriate for a variety of ranks including business owners, decision makers, C-level executives, managers and sales reps. Attendees will learn how they can leverage SYNNEX product and vendor updates on the products their business sells.

2014 Dates and Locations:

* February 12: San Francisco, CA

* February 20: Austin, TX

* March 3: Baltimore, MD

* March 11: San Diego, CA

* March 13: Weehawken, NJ

* March 20: Chicago, IL

* April 7: Tampa, FL

* April 9: Atlanta, GA

* April 24: Dallas, TX

* May 5: Boston, MA

* May 20: Ft. Lauderdale, FL

* May 22: Indianapolis, IN

* June 10: Denver, CO

* June 17: Minneapolis, MN

* June 19: Columbus, OH

* July 22: Pittsburg, PA

* July 24: San Jose, CA

* August 7: Chicago, IL

* August 12: Washington, DC

* August 18: Orange County, CA

* September 8: Los Angeles, CA

* September 11: Savannah, GA

* September 18: Greensboro, NC

* October 14: Dallas, TX

* October 16: Houston, TX

* October 24: Atlanta, GA

* November 11: San Francisco, CA

* December 2: Oklahoma City, OK

* December 9: Philadelphia, PA

* December 11: Boston, MA