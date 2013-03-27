Guerilla Launches New In-Store TV Solution

Guerilla has introduced a new in-store TV product, En-gage. A digital signage solution, the online system allows for advertising content to be deployed to any number of screens, in any location, with the click of a button. The total solution including hardware and software delivers content to strategically positioned screens in order to interact with customers on a personal level and stimulate the desired response. The system also allows the user to monitor and control the estate of screens from one location, which usually is at a head office.



En-gage was initially created to fulfill the marketing, technical and business requirements of the Rowland’s Pharmacy chain. Rowlands have since seen an upturn in sales of in sales of 54%, a reduction of print costs and increased revenue streams from their pharmaceutical suppliers.

Now with the En-age brand fully established, Guerilla is working on a market roll-out plan and is in talks with large national retail chains about testing the system in their organizations.

James Allen, Managing Director of En-gage, said, “We recognized that there was an opportunity to create our own digital signage solution. We created the software that would allow content to be pulled to screens on-site, reducing the bandwidth needed for a traditional system.”

“We built En-gage specifically so it is feature-rich but can be used by anyone. By user testing the software over a four-year period we have created an intuitive digital signage tool.”