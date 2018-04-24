Almo Professional A/V Boosts Almo CONNECT Services

Almo Professional A/V has further enhanced its Almo CONNECT services to include the newest authorized partner, Viasat Internet, a high speed satellite internet provider. As a result, says Almo, Almo CONNECT can provide resellers and integrators faster internet packages with long-term recurring revenue as part of a complete AV installation. Viasat and other new Almo CONNECT offerings are being unveiled during the Almo E4 AV Tour in Dallas.

The Almo CONNECT service continues to experience month-over-month growth, according to Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “In the last year, Almo CONNECT went from 80 service providers to more than 155, including Comcast SmartOffice, DIRECTV, Megapath Hosted Voice and Internet Connectivity, Mettel Mobile, and our newest addition, Viasat Internet.”

He continued, “Some of Almo CONNECT’s biggest successes have been in the hospitality vertical where property managers are looking for new technology to improve the guest experience, as well as the bar/restaurant sector where DIRECTV’s exclusive sports programming is a must-have. With the addition of Viasat, we are now able to provide a service comparable to cable at a very reasonable cost for any vertical market.”

“Viasat is one of our most exciting new product offerings today,” explained Rob Voorhees, business development manager for Almo CONNECT at Almo Professional A/V. “Even though Viasat has been providing satellite internet services for several years, the 2017 launch of the Viasat-2 satellite system is game-changing. Beginning this month, customers are receiving download speeds of 35m, which is very competitive with cable internet – and this is expected to increase to 60m and 100m downloads, making it ideal for hotels, office complexes and everything in between. Almo CONNECT partners can also expect a lifetime recurring commission on all Viasat sales, so it is a very profitable opportunity.”

“The biggest benefit to Almo partners?” added Voorhees. “With a single phone call to their account manager, they can order displays, media players, have digital signage content created by the Almo CONTENT team and then have it all connected by their local internet carrier. This saves our partners time and money while giving them recurring revenue streams long after the installation is complete.”