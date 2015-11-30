Almo Professional A/V Offers Internet, TV and Voice Services Nationwide

Due to the growing industry need for connectivity in AV integration projects, Almo Professional A/V now offers internet, TV and voice services through carriers nationwide.

The new Almo CONNECT platform gives partners the ability to incorporate scalable bandwidth for internet, live TV, and voice as part of an overall AV installation, and then receive an ongoing commission for those services.

Almo CONNECT is the newest addition to the distributor’s service model, which also includes content creation services and installation services.

“As more AV hardware is being put on the network, there becomes a need for increased bandwidth services for installations like HD video teleconferencing and digital signage,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO at Almo Professional A/V. “Almo CONNECT provides a pathway to sell these services nationwide. Integrators are in an ideal position to simply refer their customers, and in turn, make a monthly commission on the services sold.”

According to Eric Olson, business development manager at Almo Professional A/V, the primary offering through Almo CONNECT is the “referral” model in which the reseller refers their customers to Almo to assist with identifying service requirements, connect the customer with a carrier such as Comcast — depending on the project region and services they require — and secure the opportunity. From there, Almo and the telecom partner complete the process. The service becomes part of the project and the reseller immediately begins earning a monthly commission.