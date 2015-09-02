Almo Professional A/V Expands Content Creation Service

Almo Professional A/V has expanded its exclusive Content Creation Services to give resellers and integrators the opportunity to try out the new "Almo Content Creator" option during a series of E4 Experience hands-on workshops taking place on the fall E4 Tour in Houston on September 11 and New York on October 8.

"Truth is, most AV resellers and integrators selling digital signage have no problem specifying or installing hardware or software but struggle when it comes to content," said Brian Rhatigan, director of business development at Almo Professional A/V. "We took that feedback a year ago and created a model that allows our partners to sell various content platforms as part of a complete digital signage system.



"At the same time, offering content creation enables our partners to stay in front of customers on a regular basis and provides the foundation for an ongoing revenue stream for years after a system is installed."



According to Rhatigan, the new Almo Content Creator option is ideal for small businesses that don't have a large budget but require content that is more attractive than a standard PowerPoint. Resellers and integrators will have a first-hand opportunity to create content using this option and publish it via a network-connected BrightSign player during an E4 Experience workshop this fall.