Mark Burton Named Managing Director for NewBay Media Europe, Intent Media

NewBay Media has named Mark Burton managing director of NewBay Media Europe, Intent Media.

Burton most recently was Group Publishing director of Incisive Media’s Insurance Group.

During his time at Incisive Media, where he managed brands including Post, Insurance Age and Insurance Hound, Burton was instrumental in launching new, data-driven digital products, expanding the Insurance events portfolio into new territories and gaining substantial subscription growth through digital corporate licenses.

“Mark is an accomplished media executive with an impressive track record,” said Steve Palm, CEO, NewBay Media. “He is the right person to further develop our magazine, digital, and event capabilities and aggressively grow our European business. I am excited to have him join our team.”