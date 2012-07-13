Extron Taps Meyer Sound MICA to Enhance 'The Ranch'

Extron Electronics sought out superior sound for The Ranch Restaurant & Saloon, located on the ground floor of its new corporate headquarters in Anaheim, CA.
- Andrew Edwards, Extron’s president and owner, chose a Meyer Sound system centered around MICA line array loudspeakers.
- “With live country music and dancing, true regional American cuisine, and a world-class wine selection, The Ranch Restaurant & Saloon is the realization of a longtime dream of mine,” Edwards said. “For something so close to my heart, I insisted on a sound reinforcement system that was second to none. Meyer Sound has given me just that.”
- “Andrew’s love for country music is really at the base of this,” said John Fish, consultant applications engineer for Extron. “His passion has come through in this club like you wouldn’t believe. Everything is top-shelf.”
- Ian Ingram, president of Santa Ana, CA-based Allstage Pro, was instrumental in the design and completion of The Ranch. “I knew that when we got larger and larger bands in there, which we’re starting to now, they were going to require a line array,” said Ingram. “We came up with MICA.”
- The saloon at The Ranch boasts a system comprised of 12 MICA line array loudspeakers, five 700-HP and two 600-HP subwoofers, three UPQ-1P loudspeakers, four UP-4XP loudspeakers, and two MM-4XP self-powered loudspeakers. For monitoring, The Ranch features eight UM-1P and two UM-100P stage monitors, and one UMS-1P subwoofer.
- The system employs a Meyer Sound Galileo loudspeaker management system with two Galileo 616 processors: “One Galileo is feeding all the Meyer gear,” Fish said. “One is set up AES digital, and one is analog. That is part of a full-analog-redundancy component: from mic to speaker, we have a digital path and an analog path.”
- The sound reinforcement system in the saloon also includes Yamaha M7CL-48 digital consoles, Shure PSM 900 wireless monitor systems, and microphones from AKG, Audix, Heil Sound, Neumann, and Sennheiser, among others.
- “The system has done exactly what it’s supposed to,” said Ingram, whose Allstage Pro is now a Meyer Sound dealer. “It came out sounding amazing. I couldn’t be happier, and I look forward to a nice, long future as a Meyer dealer.”