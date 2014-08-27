Almo Brings E4 AV Tour to Boston and Washington D.C.

- Almo Professional A/V announced its E4 AV Tour will resume this fall, stopping for the first time in Boston on October 3 and in Washington, D.C. on October 17. Continuing the theme, “Navigate to New Horizons,” the fall E4s promise to be a day filled with new and “back by popular demand” training sessions worth InfoComm Renewal Units, 35 exhibiting manufacturing partners showing first-run products, live demos, and business-changing networking opportunities.
- “This is the first time our tour has come to Boston so we look forward to spending time with our partners there — and our D.C. event is expected to be one of the largest E4s on record,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “Based on our attendee surveys, we are bringing back some of our most highly-rated courses, but have also added new ones from manufacturers like Listen Technologies and Barco.”
- Celebrating six years this fall, the E4 tour continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of AV resellers, integrators and consultants. Credited as the industry’s most specialized one-day dealer event, E4 has traveled to countless cities around the country to serve the product, technical and business training needs of thousands of resellers and installers while creating the ideal forum for professional networking.
- Both events include a keynote address delivered by Gary Kayye of Kayye Consulting called “Being Smart About Smart Buildings,” which focuses on the explosive practice of pre-engineering AV into every room in new construction and how to become a preferred provider to the architect and facility manager community. Additionally, the October E4s will include the following courses, some worth valuable InfoComm Renewal Units:
- Power and Grounding Best Practices. InfoComm International (1 CTS RU)
- Assessing Network Readiness for AV Systems. InfoComm International (1 CTS RU)
- Video Walls: A Start to Finish Guide for Success. NEC (.5 CTS RU)
- Content Creation for Digital Signage. Almo Content Creation Team
- Hearing Disability Compliance. Listen Technologies (1 CTS RU)
- Making Meetings Smarter for a New Generation. Barco
- The E4 events will also feature the opportunity to become involved in the Harman Eco System Buying Program. Designed to solve meeting space challenges, Almo is offering its partners an exclusive discounted bundle that includes products from the Harman line (JBL, AKG, Crown, DBX) purchased with AMX control systems.
- Some of the highlighted products being shown on the E4 Expo floors include:
- AMX DVX-2110. A new lower-priced all-in-one presentation system option for conference rooms that require fewer AV inputs/outputs while retaining all the key Enova features.
- Barco ClickShare CSM. A smaller, entry-level version of ClickShare for meeting rooms.
- BrightSign 4K Resolution Media Player. A true 4K experience with 3840x2160 video at 60 frames per second via HDMI 2.0.
- C2G Rapid Run Optical. The leanest, longest, fastest, strongest modular cabling system on the planet.
- Canon REALiS WUX400ST Projector. Offers WUXGA resolution, 56:1 short throw ratio and extreme lens shift to deliver outstanding images and installation flexibility.
- Clear One Spontania System. Spontania is the most powerful cloud service available— putting all the benefits of visual collaboration within anyone’s reach–while removing the barriers of complexity and high costs.
- Elo Ultra-Thin 32-Inch PCAP Touchscreen. Provides fast, accurate, drift-free touch response in a slim, integrated design.
- Epson BrightLink Pro 1430Wi. An intelligent, interactive, collaborative, touch-enabled whiteboard solution.
- Listen Technologies Wi-Fi Personal Listening. Allows venues to stream audio content to their customers’ mobile devices to create better personal listening experiences.
- NEC NP-PX602WL. A new lampless projector using laser-phosphor technology for up to 20,000 hours of usage in 24x7 installation applications.
- Panasonic PT-RZ670U. The world’s first laser light source 1-chip DLP projector with 6,500 lm of brightness.
- Samsung Displays. A new 85-inch 4K UHD commercial display that is a slim, full-featured and a dependable choice for those looking to step up from HD to UHD.
- Securitytronix HD-COAXINATOR. Allows for stress-free high definition surveillance without IP wiring or the complexity of setting up a network.
- Sharp AQUOS Board 2. Four new displays (two 70-inch and two 60-inch) designed for smooth and effortless communication in a wide range of environments.
- Sharp AQUOS Q+ with Quattron and Revelation Technologies. Delivers 10 million more subpixels than Full 1080p HD TVs and includes a built-in upscaler, which makes everything sharper and more vivid. These displays play 4K content at about half the cost of an actual UHD 4K TV.
- TrippLite SRCOOL12K. Adds remote SNMP monitoring and management capabilities to the current portable air conditioning units to remotely adjust fan speed, cooling temperatures and dehumidification modes.
- ZeeVee HDbridge 2312. Encoding and modulating 12SD channels of composite video and analog audio. The quick set-up through a web browser allows for system customization.
- E4 Boston is taking place on October 3 at the Boston Marriott Newton. E4 Washington, D.C. will be on October 17 at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. Both will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and are entirely free events, including parking, for Almo Pro A/V’s reseller, integrator and consultant partners. To register, go to www.e4avtour.com.
