Desire2Learn Integrates With Microsoft Live@edu

Desire2Learn has announced integration with Microsoft Live@edu, providing another option to the internal email system Desire2Learn currently provides for clients.

Desire2Learn says that the Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and integration with Live@edu is the result of a broad partnership and natural extension of both companies' commitment to eLearning. It will, "provide transformational solutions that inspire educational leaders, teachers and students daily," according to the company.

"We recognize Desire2Learn's standing as a leading provider of educational software in K-12 and higher education and we are excited to see Live@edu incorporated into their learning management system," states Sig Behrens, general manager, U.S. Education, Microsoft Corp. "This integrated solution will benefit everyone on campus with streamlined access to information in one software solution that will help increase productivity and learning outcomes."

Live@edu is accessible through popular Web browsers for Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. Offered via the Desire2Learn Learning Suite, it will be running on numerous campuses in the coming months, supporting tens of thousands of students.

"We are pleased to be offering this optional service to our clients," says John Baker, President & CEO, Desire2Learn. "This integration is a great showcase of our commitment to building an open platform for education and a strong partner ecosystem to support our clients."

